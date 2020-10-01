After having experienced deep introspection and the spiritual cleansing of the High Holy Days, there is a special joy that comes from beginning the cycle of Jewish festivals anew with the harvest festival of Sukkot. Erev Sukkot begins at sundown on Oct. 2.
Sukkot’s main dictate is joy. As written in the Torah: “You shall have nothing but joy,” (Deuteronomy 16:15). The rabbis were extremely careful to make certain that no discomfort was attached to observing the commandment.
To this day, Jews all over the world will build impermanent foliage-topped booths, decorated with autumnal fruits and veggies. According to Jewish law, a sukkah should have three sides. Its roof should be open at night to provide more shade than sunlight during the day.
During the entire seven days of the festival, some people may study or even sleep in the sukkah. Others enjoy the sukkah by partaking of as many meals as possible under its roof, weather permitting.
Save the date, Oct. 5, for “Maple Syrup Meets Tehina: A Woman’s Culinary Gathering in the Sukkah.” Visit jcogs.org for more details and to RSVP.
— Patti C. Rubin
