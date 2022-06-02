“May we not grieve, but give:
May we not just ache, but act;
May our signed right to bear arms
Never blind our sight from shared harm;
May we choose our children over chaos.
May another innocent never be lost.
Maybe everything hurts,
Our hearts shadowed & strange.
But only when everything hurts
May everything change.”
— Amanda Gorman
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber on Friday, June 3, at 6 p.m., along with members and visitors, as he leads us in an uplifting, meditative, musical Shabbat service in-person and online.
Celebrate Shavuot on Saturday, June 4, at 6:45 p.m., as we launch our new prayer book, “Siddur Lev Shalem.” On June 5, it’s a trek to the Interfaith Chapel to experience Shavuot in nature. Visit jcogs.org for more information.
B’midbar, Hebrew for “in the wilderness,” is the first portion of the Book of Numbers (1:1-4:20), and our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat. Numbers richly portrays many of the human characteristics noted in those decades of wandering.
More important, B’midbar underscores the importance of how love and respect for every individual ensures a strong community. Equally essential is how each member contributes to the whole and the greater good with their unique skill sets to complement the wisdom of the Torah. B’midbar reminds us to stand tall and to be counted.
— Patti Rubin
