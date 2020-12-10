“The miracle, of course, was not that the oil for the sacred light — in a little cruse — lasted as long as they say; but that the courage of the Macabees lasted to this day: let that nourish my flickering spirit.”
— Charles Reznikoff, poet
Don’t miss our Chanukah Musical Shabbat on Friday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m., online via Zoom. Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for the musician-filled service. And don’t forget to bring your latkes to enhance our festival celebration. Register at jcogs.org.
Havdalah and Chanukah excitement continue Saturday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m., as we mark the 4th Vermont Jewish Communities Chanukah Celebration with menorah candle lighting, live entertainment, raffle prizes and more. Proceeds and donations will benefit Capstone Community Action’s Fuel Your Neighbors Program.
In Vayeishev, (Gen. 37:1-40:23), our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat, we discover four revealing stories: the selling of Jospeh by his brothers; the indiscretion of Tamar and Judah; the attempted seduction by Potifar’s wife, which ends with her framing Joseph, which results in his imprisonment; and Joseph’s dream interpretations.
Young Joseph, Jacob’s favorite child, is brash and filled with hubris. But quite frankly, he evolves due to circumstances he continually faced. The result?
— Patti Rubin
