“It is a matter of light
we rise in darkness, go down in darkness
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High near 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: November 18, 2022 @ 9:48 am
“It is a matter of light
we rise in darkness, go down in darkness
in the dark we remember what we had almost forgotten
by starlight we suspect what we almost knew
there is truth in the shadows moving like water
to the tug of the moon
only when darkness is splintered
by the fierce blow of the sun
do we open our eyes finally and dream.”
— Linda Pastan
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber and the JCOGS band as he leads an uplifting, meditative and joy-filled musical Shabbat on Friday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m., in-person in our sanctuary and online.
The Lamoille Community House needs meals for their guests. Help them by joining your neighbors who have signed up to prepare wholesome meals. Visit lamoilleshelter.com for dinner signup specifics.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Chaye Sarah (Genesis 23:1-25:18).
It focuses on Abraham’s attempts to honor Sarah after her death by procuring a suitable burial site for her, as well as an honorable wife for Isaac. Abraham succeeds at both.
And Rebekah? She remains one of the most prominent women in the Hebrew Bible. The long courtship account in Genesis 24 is often referred to by commentators as the Genesis women’s story. The often-overlooked beautifully constructed narratives in Genesis 24-27 describes how she became Isaac’s wife, gives birth to twins soon after initial barrenness, of which Jacob, her favorite son is destined to become ancestor of all of Israel. Well worth the read.
Stay connected by visiting jcogs.org often for innovative program updates and much more.
— Patti C. Rubin
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.