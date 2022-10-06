“This then, is G-d’s command:
“This then, is G-d’s command:
Let joy hold you,
Carry you,
Burst forth from your words and deeds.
Let joy take you from season to season.
Dance and sing,
Celebrate and rejoice,
Lifting your life with exultation.
Let joy be your light and your lamp.
Blessed are You, G-d of joy.”
— Alden Solovy
After the spiritual cleansing and renewal of the High Holy Days, there is a real joy that comes from beginning the cycle of Jewish holidays anew. That process begins with Shabbat Ha’azinu.
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads us in a meditative, uplifting music-filled service on Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. We welcome Rev. Dan Haugh, pastor of Stowe Community Church as our guest sermonizer.
Sukkot is upon us. Arriving just days after Yom Kippur, this festival focuses on the agricultural nature and feasting. It is forbidden to fast during this fun-filled, seven-day period of happiness. Jews around the world will build impermanent foliage-topped sukkahs to celebrate this autumnal festival. The roof of the three-sided structure should be open at night, yet still provide more shade than sunlight during the day.
To show gratitude for a successful harvest, the sukkah is decorated with seasonal fruits, vegetables and nature’s adornments. Why not help raise JCOGS’ sukkah? Join in on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 4:30 p.m.
Due to the just-published critical needs of the Lamoille Community Food Share, our food drive will continue. Help by filling a bag of non-perishable foods and personal items. Pet food is greatly appreciated.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Ha’azinu. (Deuteronomy 32:1-52) Compelling words condense into a 43-line poem as Moses beseeches heaven and earth to “give ear.” Not only Israel, but all of nature is called upon to hear Moses praise G-d’s steadfastness in a burst of engaging metaphors.
— Patti C. Rubin
