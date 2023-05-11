“Whatever is growing, whatever is coming through,
practice meeting it with love.
Updated: May 11, 2023 @ 11:27 pm
“Whatever is growing, whatever is coming through,
practice meeting it with love.
Where there is pain, offer compassion.
Where there is fear, reach out with tenderness.
And when there is resistance, respond with patience.”
— Rabbi Yael Levy
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads us in an Israel trip musical Shabbat service on Friday, May 12, at 6 p.m., with JCOGS Israel trip participants.
Save the date, Saturday, May 27, for our annual Shavuot on the mountain celebration. We will meet at the Mansfield Lodge at Stowe Mountain Resort at 2:30 p.m. Visit jcogs.org for more detailed information.
Our double Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Behar-Bechukotai (Leviticus 25:1-27:34). It completes our reading of Leviticus. We are reminded of the Land’s Sabbath, and equally important, the social justice laws.
Powerful teachings underscore our responsibility to protect and care for humankind and the world G-d created. It is only through environmental and economic justice that this can be accomplished. Underlying the laws we find, in B’har, for example, is our obligation to take care of each other to leave no one homeless: “Do not wrong one another, but fear your G-d.” (Leviticus 25:17).
In Bechukotai, G-d explains that we will have rain, an abundance of fruit, bread and peace, if laws are kept. If we fail to keep the laws, as stated in 26:19-20: “I will make your skies like iron and your earth as copper … your land shall not yield its produce, nor shall the trees of the land bear fruit.”
The covenant was established. Environmental and economic justice is our responsibility. Our Tikkun Olam.
— Patti C. Rubin
