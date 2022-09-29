“On Rosh Hashanah it is written … On Yom Kippur it is sealed. May it be written and may it be sealed that you have a new year that brings good health, real joy, peace, dream fulfillment and love.”
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads us in an uplifting, meditative musical Shabbat Shuvah service on Friday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m., as we worship as a community, in-person or online.
Shabbat Shuvah, the Shabbat of Returning is the Shabbat that falls between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. These are the 10 days in which we are on a higher plane, having just begun our reflections of our deeds over the past year. Did we hurt others? Did we hurt ourselves? If so, we must repent and renew.
Remember your neighbors in need by participating in our high holiday food drive for the Lamoille Community Food Share. Most needed items: peanut butter, beans, tuna fish, cereal and oatmeal, powdered milk, canned fruit and healthy snacks for children.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat Shuvah is Vayeilech. (Deuteuronomy 31:1-31:30). We read of leadership: how Moses publicly appoints Joshua as the next leader.
Moses empowered Joshua, son of Nun, with these words: “Be strong and resolute: for you shall bring the Israelites into the land I promised them on oath, and I will be with you.”
