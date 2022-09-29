“On Rosh Hashanah it is written … On Yom Kippur it is sealed. May it be written and may it be sealed that you have a new year that brings good health, real joy, peace, dream fulfillment and love.”

Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads us in an uplifting, meditative musical Shabbat Shuvah service on Friday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m., as we worship as a community, in-person or online.

