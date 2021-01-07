Join Rabbi David Fainsilber and special guests on Friday, Jan. 8, at 6 p.m., for an uplifting, meditative, virtual musical Shabbat service with a special Hashkiveinu reflection. Visit jcogs.org to register for the link.
Save the date, Saturday, Jan. 16, for Havdalah at 5:30 p.m., followed by a discussion led by Craig Oshkello on “Kiss the Ground,” a documentary narrated by Woody Harrelson, about how, through a soil-nourishing diet, each of us can help reverse global warming. This program is sponsored by the JCOGS Green Team. Visit jcogs.org for viewing and sign-on information.
In honor of Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King’s life and legacy, the Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition presents as its annual program: “Spiritual Lessons: A Dialogue on Race, Faith and Justice featuring six local advocates for social justice.” Join us via Zoom on Sunday, Jan. 17, at 4 p.m. by visiting stjohnsinthemountains.org.
This coming Shabbat, we open the Book of Exodus with Shemot, the name of both our Torah portion, (Exodus 1:1-6:1), and the second book of the Torah. The names of those who came down into Egypt with Jacob, are duly recorded.Unlike Genesis, the people replace the individual in importance.
Much of the portion details various, critical events in the life of Moses. Finally, we are informed how, despite the reluctance to act as their leader, Moses became the Jewish people’s and God’s representative before the pharoah’s court.
— Patti C. Rubin
