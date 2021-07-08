“We should never stand still. Instead, we should constantly set ourselves new challenges that take us out of our comfort zone. Life is growth.”
— Rabbi Jonathan Sacks z”l (1948-2020)
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for a welcoming, rousing, uplifting, meditative musical Shabbat service on Friday, July 9, at 6 p.m., in-person under our tent, or on Zoom with registration at jcogs.org.
Don’t miss out on upcoming programs and special events, visit jcogs.org.
The Book of Numbers is a body of work that deals exclusively with the wanderings and survival experiences of the Israelites in the wilderness.
We close our reading of this fourth Book of the Torah, with the double portion for this coming Shabbat, Matot-Masei. (Numbers 30:2-36:13)
Our reading of Matot begins with the requirement that a person carry out his or her promises, a cornerstone of biblical morality. By insisting on the binding nature of oaths and vows, the Torah’s lesson is to influence people to be very cautious before undertaking them.
Journeying is one of the themes of Masei. How often do we find ourselves on a journey, but unsure of the intended destination? Whether one’s journey is physical, imaginative, of mind or of spirit, journeys, especially those that challenge us, awaken us to new discoveries and empowerment.
— Patti C. Rubin
