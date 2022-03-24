G-d of Peace, release the citizens of Ukraine
From occupation and war.
Grant them resilience and vitality. Give them comfort and hope.
End this violence and suffering. For life renewed. For healing and building.
For a better world.
“Let justice come in waves like water
And righteousness flow like a river” (Amos 5:24),
So that “nation shall not lift up sword against nation,
Neither shall they learn war anymore” (Isaiah 2:4)
— Alden Solovy
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads an uplifting, meditative musical Shabbat in-person and online service on Friday, March 25 at 6 p.m. To register for the link, visit jcogs.org.
Save the date: March 30 to be in-person at JCOGS for the Passover/Easter Interfaith Teach-in on Housing and Homelessness. Online access available by visiting jcogs.org.
For thousands of years, people of many faiths have drawn on the stories and songs of Passover and Easter to create a hopeful, actionable future. Learn about the region’s complex housing issues and what we can do to help enhance housing and homelessness solutions happening now to ensure vibrant, healthy communities where everyone’s housing needs are met.
Keynote speaker is Will Eberle, field director, Vermont Agency of Human Services. Other speakers include members of local clergy, community members who have experienced homelessness, Rep. Lucy Rogers, Sue Minter, Capstone Community Action executive director, and Kim Anetsberger, Lamoille Community House executive director.
— Patti C. Rubin
