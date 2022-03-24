Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 51F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.