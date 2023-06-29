“How fair are your tents, O Jacob,
Your dwelling places, O Israel! (24:5)
I, the Holy One, have called you in righteousness,
and taken you by the hand.
I am the One who created you
and made you a covenant people,
a light to the nations:
to open eyes that are blind,
to bring the captive out of confinement”
(Isaiah 42:6-7)
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber on Friday, June 30 at 6 p.m., as he leads us in a welcoming, uplifting and meditative musical Shabbat service in our summer tent, in-person and online.
Just as for Abraham and Sarah in our Torah, tents play a welcoming role in our modern Jewish lives. Welcoming guests into our tent symbolizes an extension of hospitality and open space to celebrate the joy of Shabbat.
Do not miss Summer Stars: A Celebration of Culture and Community to benefit and support our JCOGS’ mission to build Jewish and Interfaith community.
It includes Nefesh Mountain in concert on Aug. 5 at Spruce Peak Performing Arts. Purchase tickets now. And don’t miss the films offered by the Stowe Jewish Film Festival, now in its eighth year: “Hava Nagila” on July 23; “Cinema Sabaya” on Aug. 9; “That Orchestra with Broken Instruments” on Aug. 16; and “The Story of Annette Zelman” and “Where is Anne Frank” on Aug. 17.
With more twists and turns than one can imagine, our double Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Chukat-Balak (Numbers 19:1-25:9). In Chukat, the deaths of Miriam and Aaron are central. Their deaths underscore the roles and responsibilities each carried out. Miriam’s leadership skill sets were clearly apparent throughout the wanderings in the wilderness.
In Balak, we read the unusual story of Balaam, a messenger angel and a wise donkey. Dr. Judith Baskin reminds us that Balaam’s recognition of Israel’s goodness has become part of our liturgy known as Mah Tovu.
— Patti C. Rubin
