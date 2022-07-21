“Center of all existence, help me find the way
to that sacred sanctuary within myself,
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
“Center of all existence, help me find the way
to that sacred sanctuary within myself,
to that precious center of my existence.
Help me discover my place in the world —
that space where I truly belong,
that space which belongs unconditionally to me.”
— Reb Nachman of Breslov
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber on Friday, July 22 at 6 p.m., along with members and visitors, as he leads us in an uplifting, meditative musical Shabbat service in-person under our tent or online.
If you are reading this on July 21, make plans to attend the second Stowe Jewish Film Festival showing at the Big Picture in Waitsfield. Dinner and a movie? Visit bigpicturetheater.info. Show time is 7 p.m.
In “UnRaveling,” filmmaker Stacey Ravel Arbarbanel delves into memory, history and contemporary life in the border town of Columbus, N.M. “UnRaveling” reveals an unusual personal history while examining border sagas, geopolitics, immigration, commerce and culture — then and now.
Pinchas (Numbers 25:10 – 30:01), our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat begins with the story of Phinehas, the priest, and ends with sacrificial offerings. But in the middle of the portion, often overshadowed by the inheritance story of the five sisters, is Joshua’s legacy of leadership and authority.
We are reminded that after G-d prepared Moses for death, Moses asked G-d to appoint his successor. G-d selects Joshua, and Moses commissions him.
However, in the middle of our portion, we find feminist empowerment from the inheritance story of the five outspoken daughters of Zelophehad. They challenge the inheritance system and succeed in securing a legacy for themselves and future generations. It is a biblical landmark for women’s rights.
— Patti Rubin
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.