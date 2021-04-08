Join Rabbi David Fainsilber on Friday, April 9, at 6 p.m., for a welcoming, uplifting and meditative virtual musical Shabbat service. Register at jcogs.org.
“The world can be a better place if there’s love, tolerance and humility.” A quote from Irena Sendler, one of the first righteous gentiles to be honored at Yad Vashem.
On Thursday, April 8 at 7 p.m., Vermont Holocaust Memorial, Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition and other Vermonters throughout the state will honor those who perished at the hands of evil, and pay tribute to the rescuers and survivors who have made a better world for us all, during the annual gathering for Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, virtual again this year.
Author and speaker Heidi Fishman is the keynote speaker. Register at jcogs.org.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Shemini, (Lev. 9:1-11:47). After the ritual offerings commence in Chapter 10, we learn that Aaron’s sons, Nadav and Avihu, are consumed by a “strange fire.” Some commentators suggest that they began celebrating their first day with spirits before the services.
However, Rabbi Samson Raphael Hirsch considered them innovators. Innovation has consistently been an essential part of Jewish life. Examples range from counting women in a minyan to adding musical instruments to enhance services.
Can that same innovative spirit be applied to Chapter 11? In Chapter 11, the rules regarding animals that may or may not be slaughtered and consumed are listed. Read and ponder.
— Patti Rubin
