“Fastening the light of the Sabbath candles
to my eyes, my palms as tents
where my fathers rested in the desert.
The light wraps itself to my eyes.
The light gathers into me.”
— Rivka Miriam
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber on Friday, March 5, at 6 p.m., for an uplifting, meditiative, virtual musical Shabbat. Visit jcogs.org to register for link.
On Saturday, March 6, at 6:30 p.m., Emily Rosenbaum will be honored for her leadership as immediate past president with a special Havdalah service.
Register at jcogs.org.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Ki Tisa, (Exodus 30:11-34:35).
Ki Tisa is filled with pragmatism, activism, drama, questioning and a powerful reminder 21st century Jews can relate to. After census collection, demands and divesting, a glorified golden calf, shattered stones and radiance, we are reminded of the power of Shabbat.
In Exodus 34:21, we read, “Six days you shall work, but on the seventh day you shall cease from labor; you shall cease from labor even at plowing time and harvest time.”
Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel (1907-1972) was a philosopher and civil rights activist best known for his writings on ethics and mysticism. On the subject of Shabbat, he wrote, “the meaning of the Sabbath is to celebrate time rather than space.”
— Patti C. Rubin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.