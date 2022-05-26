“We Journey to The Mountain
God’s gift of Torah eternally awaits
Transcending the conveyor belt of linear time
Sinai is meant for each of us to discover
In our own day and sanctify in our own way
Time is fluid; revelation is continuous.
I was, I am, and ever will I be present at Sinai.”
— Joanne Fink
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber on Friday, May 27 at 6 p.m., along with members and visitors, as he leads us in an uplifting, meditative, musical Shabbat service in person and online.
Save the dates, June 4, to celebrate Shavuot and our new prayer book, and June 5, as we hike —or drive — to the Interfaith Mountain Chapel to nourish, sing and experience Shavuot in nature and community. Visit jcogs.org for additional information.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Bechukotai. (Leviticus 26:3-27:34)
It deals with the tremendous responsibilities given to the Jewish people. The mystical teachings state that with each waking hour G-d grants us, there comes an accompanying responsibility to do the right thing, without reward, as the only motivation.
We read in this last portion of Leviticus that society’s rewards for following G-d’s commandments are enumerated, as are G-d’s punishments as well. Curiously, both the blessings and the curses are earthy and tangible and suggest an opportunity for even the wicked to atone.
Leviticus 26:4 states: “I will grant your rains in their season, so that the earth shall yield its produce and the trees of the field their fruit.” Through a mystical lens, we may explicate this as a reminder that it is our responsibility through acts of tzedakah and chesed, to mend this broken world.
— Patti C. Rubin
