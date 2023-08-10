“The sound of one who knows and wants us to know.
The sound of one who knows and wants us to find out.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
“The sound of one who knows and wants us to know.
The sound of one who knows and wants us to find out.
But not yet. The sound of one who does not know.
The sound of G-d’s voice. The sound of questions dropped into the mind
like stones into water. Yes, that sound.”
— Jill Hammer
While Rabbi David Fainsilber visits the Mad River Valley Jewish community to lead a rousing musical Shabbat service in Waitsfield on Friday, Aug. 11, Aron Temkin returns to the bimah to lead us in Shabbat worship in Stowe, 6 p.m., in-person and online.
Save the date: Aug. 16, for the film showing of “Orchestra of Broken Instruments” at the Phantom Theater in Warren. Imagine 100 musicians of different cultures connecting in rehearsals for a one-time-only concert, where things broken become whole and beautiful. Presented by the Stowe Jewish Film Festival, click on jcogs.org for ticket information.
Aladdin catered the savory and sweet bites for our film, “Cinema Sabaya,” at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center on Aug. 9.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is R’eih (Deuteuronomy 11:26 -16:17). It reiterates the idea that society’s behavior has consequences. Strict commandments are given for the Israelites to follow when they occupy the land. Important themes are the centralization of worship, injunctions against idolatry, ethical kashrut and the laws governing tithing.
The literal meaning of Tzedakah is righteous and social justice. For Jews, tzedakah is not merely a gesture of kindness, but an act of justice. No one is exempt. Even those who are dependent on tzedakah are obligated to give something. Chapter 15, verse 11, reminds us of our responsibility to eradicate poverty — the Torah in action.
— Patti C. Rubin
Great job to all! The winners will be announced August 17 in a special supplement published in the Stowe Reporter and News & Citizen, and distributed through the fall at select retail outlets.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.