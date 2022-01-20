“We must build dikes of courage to hold the flood of fear.”
“If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way.”
“True peace is not merely the absence of tension; it is the presence of justice.”
“I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.”
— Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads an online meditative themed service on Friday, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. It will focus on Shmita, the ancient Biblical 7-year cycle. We will be reminded that our ancient ancestors envisioned an entire year of rest, reflection and release to create a vision of sacred community that cares about a life well-lived. We also welcome our supportive faith partners. Click on jcogs.org to register for the Zoom link.
Embrace this beautiful snowfall on Saturday, Jan. 22, as we gather safely outside to celebrate Shoe BiShvat, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Think hot drinks and warm sweet treats in honor of Tu BiShvat. Imagine a short snowshoe trek and a special story scroll about the Wise Trees.
Yitro (Exodus 18:1-20:23), our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is named for Jethro, father-in-law of Moses, also a religious man. Jethro imparts significant wisdom and insight to Moses at a critical time.
The revelation on Mount Sinai remains a powerful, sacred experience unique to our Jewish religious and cultural tradition. Portion Yitro provides us with the Torah’s description of the events at Sinai. Well worth a read.
— Patti Rubin
