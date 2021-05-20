“God tells Moses to take a census, literally, to raise the heads of the Levites. But aren’t the Levites already weighed down? After all, their job is to carry the Tabernacle through the wilderness. From this we learn that the things that we carry — the things that weigh us down — actually raise us up. These are the most precious gifts.”
— Anne Ebersman
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for a welcoming, uplifting, meditative hybrid musical Shabbat service on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 6 p.m. Registration is required. Visit jcogs.org for directives.
The virtual Stowe Jewish Film Festival invites you to view the third film: Hummus! Directed by Oren Rosenfeld, it is a story of faith, community and growth, told through the lens of this dietary staple and super food. Visit jcogs.org to register, preview and support the annual Stowe Jewish Film Festival by donation.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Naso, (Numbers 4:21-7:89). It is with this long portion, that we mark the conclusion of the census. Amid the procedures and laws, is the priestly benediction, (Birkat Kohanim). This blessing was first bestowed in the Torah recited by Aaron after the consecration of the wilderness tabernacle in Leviticus. Parents recite it when blessing their children on Shabbat.
The principle of “everything happens for a reason,” also appears in this portion. We are reminded that God is constantly sending us messages, tailor-made for our specific circumstances. So, if we see something shocking or disturbing, or conversely, beautiful or inspiring, we might ask, “What is the meaning for me?”
— Patti C. Rubin
