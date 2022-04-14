“This is the season of freedom:
Of freedom from the will of tyrants,
Of freedom from the bondage of self,
To receive G-d’s Holy Word.
This is the season of freedom:
Of reliving the ancient journey,
Of remembering the treacherous path.
This is the season that calls us to stand together,
The season that summons us to G-d’s Law,
The season that leads us home.”
— Alden Solovy
Passover arrives at sundown on April 15 this year. It is a time of renewal. Despite these troubled, uncertain times, Jews around the world will become resilient as we mark this festival of freedom, during the same week that Christians are immersed in Holy Week traditions in anticipation of Easter.
The Passover Seder is one of Judaism’s oldest, most powerful and widely observed rituals. It is overflowing with symbolism
and storytelling. The Jewish Community of Greater Stowe’s Second Night Seder will be held on April 16. Rabbi David Fainsilber will lead us as we experience the exodus story. Chef Nadav will cater our festive meal.
Save the date, April 27, for our annual Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) commemoration. This year’s program theme is “saving memories.” It will feature prayers, a candle-lighting ceremony, readings by clergy members of the Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition, and the film, “Three Minutes: A Lengthening.” Stephen Pite, assistant director of the master’s film program at Vermont College of Fine Arts, will facilitate a Q&A after the showing. Glenn Kurtz, finder of the film footage, will join in via Zoom.
This powerful event, open to community, is co-sponsored by the Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition, Stowe Jewish Film Festival and the Vermont Holocaust Memorial.
Visit jcogs.org for details and upcoming programming.
— Patti C. Rubin
