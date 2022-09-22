“As we celebrate the world’s birthday, we bring our awareness equally to the fundamental precariousness and preciousness alongside the joys and the simchas of life. Let us live up to our highest values by embracing with all our hearts and all our souls, with everything that we have, the path that will lead us to a deep and abiding fulfillment.”
Join Fainsilber as he leads an uplifting, meditative musical Shabbat service on Friday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m., as we worship together on this last Shabbat during the month of Elul, in-person or online.
Rosh Hashanah represents the start of the Jewish New Year 5783, a time to ready ourselves for introspection through focused prayer, music and song, shofar blasts, festive sweet foods and rituals and joyful celebration in community. Erev Rosh Hashanah services begin Sunday, Sept. 25, at 6:30 p.m.
Visit jcogs.org for the complete High Holy Day schedule and other innovative in-person communal programming.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Nitzavim. (Deuteronomy 29:9-30:20)
Images of awe-inspiration fill Nitzavim. Moses’ speech reminds us that no one is exempt from hearing the words and bearing the responsibility to act. However, Moses then commands us “to love your G-d, to walk in G-d’s ways and to keep G-d’s commandments, laws and rules.”
Imagine an appreciable communal gathering. Not just for the leaders but every single community member standing in their commitment. All are called together to stand before G-d in their truth to renew their relationship. It is covenant renewal time. Are you ready? Where do you stand as you prepare to enter 5783?
