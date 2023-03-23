Join Rabbi David Fainsilber via Zoom on Friday, March 24 at 6 p.m., as he leads us in a meditative, uplifting musical Shabbat service exclusively online from the Mad River Havurah Community. Visit jcogs.org for the link.

Passover, one of the most celebrated of Jewish holiday festivals, is a time of rebirth and renewal. Friends and families gather around seder tables to actively retell the Exodus story by reliving our ancestors’ journey from slavery to freedom. Passover is rich in symbolism, ritual foods and storytelling.

