Join Rabbi David Fainsilber via Zoom on Friday, March 24 at 6 p.m., as he leads us in a meditative, uplifting musical Shabbat service exclusively online from the Mad River Havurah Community. Visit jcogs.org for the link.
Passover, one of the most celebrated of Jewish holiday festivals, is a time of rebirth and renewal. Friends and families gather around seder tables to actively retell the Exodus story by reliving our ancestors’ journey from slavery to freedom. Passover is rich in symbolism, ritual foods and storytelling.
This year, Jews worldwide will mark this mindful festival of freedom at the same time Christians are celebrating Easter and while Muslims observe Ramadan: a month of fasting, prayer, introspection and community.
This year, the not-to-be-missed second night seder at Jewish Community of Greater Stowe on Thursday, April 6, at 5:30 p.m. Led by Fainsilber, prepare for an interactive, participatory, festive and fun seder.
Check out Chef Nadav’s Passover menu by visiting jcogs.org.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Vayikra (Leviticus 1:1 -5:26). While the Book of Leviticus contains animal sacrifices, which violate tza’ar ba’alei chayim today, the issue of the proper form of atonement for progressive Jews is a contemporary one: a combination of meditative prayer and modern social justice offerings. When we give of our time, and do so by offering kindness, generosity and compassion on a daily basis, we become closer to G-d.
