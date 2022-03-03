“Finally, after long work, physical and mental,
I come to the opening of the tent.
I know, God — but do You know —
what this work means?
You have always been in my thoughts
always in my mind
and even sometimes in my aching back
as I worked and struggled on Your behalf.
Let the opening of the tent,
encourage the opening of the text
and let me, Your humble daughter,
enter and not hold back.”
— Sherry Blumberg
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads a musical refugee Shabbat service on March 4 at 6 p.m, as we worship with Jewish communities around the world to mark the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society’s fourth refugee Shabbat, both in person and on Zoom. We will also hear from Dinah Yessne from the Central Vermont Refugee Action Network.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Pekudei (Exodus 38:21-40:38). It provides us with a detailed account of the gold, silver, copper and other gifted materials that were used to create the tabernacle (Mishkan).
How fortunate to have Bezalel’s art-influenced spirituality. Bezalel was the chief artisan of the tabernacle and was responsible for the building of the ark of the covenant.
The last line of Pekudei, which ends our reading of Exodus, is powerful and worthy of reflection. Awesome experiences can be found in our worship services if one only looks closely.
— Patti Rubin
