“Every one of us has suffered a hurt that has robbed us of something much larger than the actual hurt itself. Just as a solitary pebble can cause an entire pond to ripple, a single, painful experience can have far-reaching effects on our lives.”
— Naomi Levy
Tazria is our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat. (Leviticus 12:1-13:59) It brings to a close the month of Adar II, as we welcome the month of Nissan.
Tazria continues to codify individual and family purity. We are also reminded of skin diseases like leprosy, that affected thousands. According to the World Health Organization, the elimination of leprosy as a public health problem was achieved globally in 2000. Leprosy prevention remains a funded strategy.
The mention of serious skin diseases prompts us to think about the healing that was carried out by the ancient priests. “Refuah Shleimah,” a complete healing has been referred to as “healing the Jewish way.” Physician and author Naomi Remen, defines healing as not just achieving physical wellness, but also restoring spiritual wellness.
The Mi Shebeirach, our prayer for healing, composed by Debbie Friedman z”l, combines Hebrew and English into one euphonious sound that allows those actively participating to raise their voices and “find the courage to make our lives a blessing.”
Make plans now by registering for JCOGS’ Second Night Community Passover Seder for Saturday, April 16, at 5:30 p.m. Led by Rabbi David Fainsilber, our interactive, thought-provoking seder will be inspiring and reflective, as we gather in community. Check Chef Nadav’s menu on jcogs.org.
— Patti Rubin
