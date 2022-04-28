Holiness, it transpires
is not living hermit-like
in the rarefied air
of a mountain peak,
filling up days
in meditation and prayer,
spending nights seeing G-d
in the star-sprinkler sky;
Its transcending the messiness,
the turmoil of our lives;
quelling importance
with the people we love;
opening hearts
to the needy, the other;
sowing sparks of light
in every mundane hour.
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber on Friday, April 29, at 6 p.m., for a welcoming, uplifting and meditative hybrid, (in-person and Zoom) Musical Shabbat service. Register at jcogs.org for the Zoom link.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Acharei II. (Leviticus 16:1-18:30) We read that Moses instructs Aaron about the Yom Kippur laws for fasting and atonement.
Rabbi Sue Levi Elwell, founding director of the Los Angeles Jewish Feminist Center, affirms that the deliberate preparations for our collective Passover journey mirrors the process of reading ourselves for the holiness of Yom Kippur. She challenges us with the question: What comparisons might we draw between the order of the seder and the order of the prayers that are repeated on Yom Kippur?
Stay connected by visiting jcogs.org for upcoming programs and events.
— Patti C. Rubin
