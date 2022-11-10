“G-d of awe and wonder,
Your messengers are all around,
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
“G-d of awe and wonder,
Your messengers are all around,
Leading us on Your path,
Guiding us to joy and love.
Open my heart to know and understand their ways,
Their joy in service to You,
Through their service to others,
So that I may become
A source of Your blessings.”
— Alden Solovy
Join us on Friday, Nov. 11, as Lynne Gedanken and Susan Bauchner return to the bimah to lead us in Shabbat worship at 6 p.m., in-person or online. An oneg in celebration of the joy of Shabbat will follow our service.
Save the date, Nov. 18, for our musical Shabbat with Rabbi David Fainsilber and the JCOGS Band.
Audacious hospitality is the focused effort to embrace our diversity. An outstanding example of this principle begins with our reading of Vayeira (Genesis 18:1-22:24), our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat.
Abraham and Sarah’s welcome of three divine messengers who arrive to announce that Sarah will soon bear a son reminds us to treat everyone, including the stranger, with respect.
We read of the rush to quickly prepare nourishment for the guests so hospitality could be immediate. The act of chesed underscores that all human beings are created in the image of G-d. It is the heart of Hachnasat Orchim.
Don’t miss out on upcoming innovative programming. Stay connected. Visit jcogs.org.
— Patti Rubin
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.