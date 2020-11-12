“God has given us many faiths but only one world in which to co-exist. May your work help all of us to cherish our commonalities and feel enlarged by our differences.”
— Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, 1948-2020
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber and special guests on Friday, Nov. 13, at 6 p.m., for an uplifting, meditative, music-filled Shabbat service, via the Zoom platform. Visit jcogs.org for registration information.
Nov. 9, 2020, marked the 82nd anniversary of Kristallnacht, “the Night of Broken Glass.” It was a wave of violent pogroms against Jews throughout Germany and Austria.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Chayei Sarah, (Genesis 23:1-25:18). It contains four complex stories: the burial and legacy of matriarch Sarah, the missions of Abraham, the marriage of Rebekah and Isaac, and Abraham’s death and burial. The Cave of Machpela, located in Hebron, remains a place of pilgrimage for Jews, Christians and Muslims. In addition to Sarah, Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Rebekah and Leah are buried there.
Sarah was regarded as the greatest among the seven women who are honored as prophetesses in pious Jewish tradition. She continues to endure as a model for Jewish women. Sarah was totally dedicated to Abraham. They viewed their lifework as a team effort: a partnership of mutual devotion and commitment.
Rebekah is one of the most prominent women in the Hebrew Bible. The long courtship account in Genesis 24 is often referred to by commentators as the Genesis women’s story.
— Patti C. Rubin
