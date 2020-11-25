“Let this day be the beginning of a deeper love for all beings.
Let this day be the beginning of healing for all creatures.
Let this day be the foundation of your world.
Let this moment be for rejoicing in all your gifts.”
— Alden Solovy, “Meditation at the Thanksgiving Table”
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber on Friday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m., as he leads an uplifting, meditative, virtual musical Shabbat service. Visit jcogs.org for sign-on information. Save the dates for upcoming virtual Chanukah celebrations: Friday, Dec. 11, 6 p.m., musician-filled Chanukah Shabbat; and Saturday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m., 4th Vermont Jewish Communities 2020 Chanukah celebration, to benefit Capstone Community Action’s Fuel Your Neighbors program.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Vayeitzei, (Genesis 28:10 - 32:3). The focus is Jacob. He heads for Haran, and along the way, he will fall in love, be himself deceived, and serve a master, yet his ways will be uncertain.
On his first night on the run, Jacob has a vivid dream, the first recorded in the Torah. Jacob visions a ladder reaching beyond the sky, with angels going up and down its rungs. He awakens to the reality that God resides “in this place.”
God speaks to Jacob, renews a promise, and a deal is made. Unquestionably, Jacob’s offer to God smacks of chutzpah. Much will happen before Jacob reaches home. The perfect companion read is Martin Buber’s “I and Thou.”
— Patti Rubin
