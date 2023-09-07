Join our rabbinic intern, Emmanuel Cantor and lay leader Susan Bauchner, under the leadership of Rabbi David Fainsilber, as they lead us in Shabbat worship on Friday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m., in-person and online.
From Erev Rosh Hashanah, Days 1 & 2 to Tashlich, complete with music and the sound of the shofar, from Kol Nidre to Ne’ilah and Havdalah, with creative and meaningful programming in-between, will ensure our happy, healthy blessed new year as a community.
If you have not yet registered, do so by visiting jcogs.org. Rosh Hashanah is fast-approaching. Make plans now.
Our double Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Nitzavim-Vayelech (Deuteronomy 29:9-31:1-30). Imagine the Israelites standing, ready to cross the Jordan River to enter the Promised Land. But before they can move forward, they anticipate the powerful words of Moses: “I have put before you life and death, blessing and curse.”
Nitzavim concludes with the continuation of that stirring charge: choose life and prosperity versus death and adversity.
Vayelech focuses on leadership succession. Moses grooms Joshua, while preparing the Israelites for a seamless transition of leadership. Moses is certainly not a “short timer.”
Knowing that he cannot enter the Promised Land and is nearing death does not lessen his commitment to carry out his role and responsibilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.