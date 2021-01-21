“Creator of All and Rock of Ages,
Too many lights have been extinguished.
The world has grown too dark.
Creator of Light and Dark,
Teach us once more to see into shadows,
To shed our light in all the dark corners, and to
Create holy sparks for all humankind
So that once more we can say: It is very good.”
— From “A Time of Darkness” by Marla Baker
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber and guests on Friday, Jan. 22, at 6 p.m., for an uplifting, meditative, virtual musical Shabbat service with a special Hashiveinu reflection. Visit jcogs.org to register.
In honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, hear local author and award-winning war reporter Jack Fairweather discuss his book, “The Volunteer,” on Sunday, Jan. 24, at 5:30 p.m. Visit jcogs.org to register.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Bo, (Exodus 10:1-13:16).
We read that God sends the last three of the 10 plagues: locusts, darkness and the striking down of every Egyptian first-born. The darkness plague was not the darkness of night, but “choshech afelah,” a thick darkness, a darkness that immobilized. But according to the midrash, the Israelites who were oppressed daily were able to move toward the light that was meant for them.
The narrative pauses as the Israelites are given Passover, the festival of freedom, and instructed how to celebrate it throughout time.
— Patti C. Rubin
