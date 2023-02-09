“Sinai was a volcano of Torah,
“Sinai was a volcano of Torah,
Explosions of wisdom and love,
The fire of G-d’s word pouring forth,
Thunder in the air,
Tremors in the ground,
Sending a plume of holy ash
High into the sky,
Fine ash, now invisible,
Still settling slowly on the earth,
Ash that speaks,
Bringing new wisdom,
New insights,
New beauty,
As it arrives
From the heavens
In every generation.”
— Alden Solovy
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for an uplifting, meditative, soul-stirring musical Shabbat service on Friday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. in-person and online.
Don’t miss out on upcoming programs and events. Stay connected by visiting jcogs.org. Purim is just weeks away.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Yitro (Exodus 18:1-20:23). It begins with the arrival of Moses’ father-in-law, Jethro, at the people’s camp in the desert. Although much of our portion is devoted to the awe-inspiring explicit descriptions of the giving of the Ten Commandments, Jethro’s supportive and constructive advice to the humble Moses, as it relates to his leadership, is significant.
There is no doubt that by his own actions, Jethro, a non-Jew, spirited not only managerial empowerment to Moses in setting up a judicial system, but also greatly added to the making of Moses as the strongest archetypal Jewish leader.
Yitro is our story of Sinai. We have much to gain by explicating the story and retelling it.
— Patti C. Rubin
