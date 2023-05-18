“On the day of the first fruits, your Feast of Weeks, when you bring an offering of a new grain to the Lord, you shall observe a sacred occasion: you shall not work at your occupations.”
— Numbers 28:26
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
“On the day of the first fruits, your Feast of Weeks, when you bring an offering of a new grain to the Lord, you shall observe a sacred occasion: you shall not work at your occupations.”
— Numbers 28:26
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber on Friday, May 15 at 6 p.m., for a welcoming, uplifting and meditative musical Shabbat service in our sanctuary and online.
Save the date for Saturday, May 27, for our annual Shavuot on the Mountain. Meet at 2:30 p.m., as we gather outside the Mansfield Lodge at Stowe Mountain Resort. Register at jcogs.org.
Join local clergy and others of the Lamoille faith communities as we support our community members who are experiencing economic hardship, with donations on Saturday, June 3, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church from 6-8 p.m. Online access available. Keynote speaker is House Rep. Saudia LaMont.
Hear the stories of those directly impacted alongside others, as we work together toward a society that provides for the basic needs of our neighbors. Contribute to the Interfaith Benevolence Fund, a new partnership with United Way of Lamoille County. For more information, visit uwlamoille.org
Bamidbar is the first portion for the Book of Numbers (1:1-4:20), and our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat. Numbers richly portrays many of the human characteristics noted in those decades of wandering. More important, Bamidbar underscores the importance of how love and respect for every individual ensures a strong community and — equally essential — how each member contributes to the whole and the greater good with their unique skill sets to complement the wisdom of the Torah.
— Patti C. Rubin
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.