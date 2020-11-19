Join Rabbi David Fainsilber on Friday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m., as he leads us in a virtual musical Shabbat service, showcasing our Olam Chesed families as we celebrate the joys of Shabbat as a L’dor V’dor community. Visit jcogs.org for access information.
Are you prepared for latke making? Save the dates for upcoming virtual Hanukkah celebrations: Dec. 11, 6 p.m., musician-filled Hanukkah Shabbat; and Dec. 12, 7 p.m., 4th annual Vermont Jewish communities 2020 Hanukkah celebration.
“Comfort my tears with words, my only one; My heart is dark with pain. You know and I know that the wandering son will never see his mother’s door again.” — from “Comfort Me” by Rahel.
From Rebekah giving birth to twins Esau and Jacob, to the deception so that Jacob receives the blessing, our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat, Toldot, (Genesis 25:19-28:9), reveals that Rebekah is a mother who loves both of her children, but loves them differently.
There is nothing wrong with the fact that Jacob and Esau lived vastly different lives. Each followed his dreams and passions, and the path each chose had benefits. What is problematic about the story is that they ended up hating each other for many years due to the competition they engaged in for the favor of their parents. Esau, we read, threatens to kill Jacob before fleeing to Haran.
Toldot translates to generations.
— Patti C. Rubin
