“And Miriam the prophet took her timbrel in her hand
And all the women followed her just as she had planned
And Miriam raised her voice in song
She sang with praise and might
We’ve just lived through a miracle
We’re going to dance tonight.”
— From “Miriam’s Song” by Debbie Friedman
On Friday, Jan. 14, at 6 p.m., join Rabbi David Fainsilber and guests for an uplifting, meditative and soul-satisfying virtual musical Shabbat. We will further explore Siddur Lev Shalem for Shabbat and festivals. It features a four-column format, new translations in contemporary language, a commentary providing historical context and kavanot. Additionally, the rich poetry and prose expand and enrich our relationship to the text.
The Lamoille Community House offers shelter, security and hope to people experiencing homelessness. To provide critical wish list essentials visit lamoilleshelter.org. The Homelessness Awareness Day Walk and Vigil is on Jan. 20 from noon-2 p.m.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat Shira is B’shalach, Exodus 13:17-17:16. This narrative is punctuated by the splitting of the Sea of Reeds, the God-strengthened leadership of Moses, the test of trust and the concept of the power of action, especially as it relates to the challenges of water and food.
This portion is filled with beautiful music including, Moses and Miriam’s Songs at the Sea, Shabbat Shira. After Moses concludes his song, Miriam takes her timbrel and leads the women in dance.
On Monday, Jan. 17, it is not only Tu Bishvat, but Martin Luther King Jr. Day. As American Jews, we remember him not only as a definitive voice against racism and civil rights, but as a powerful ally in the fight against antisemitism and for a secure Israel.
— Patti Rubin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.