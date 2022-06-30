Join Rabbi David Fainsilber on Friday, July 1, at 6 p.m., along with JCOGS members and visitors, as he leads us in an uplifting, joyful, meditative and superlative Shabbat service both in-person and online. Happy Canada Day to all our JCOGS Canadian members.
Make plans now to attend the first film of the Stowe Jewish Film Festival’s season, by purchasing your tickets via Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center’s website. The film, “Yerusalem” launches on July 13 at 7 p.m., in-person and online. Learn the fascinating story of Ethiopian Jewry.
More summer programming is in the works. Check it out by visiting jcogs.org.
True humility entails a willingness to put oneself in a bad light if it will help others. A prime example can be found in this week’s Torah portion, Korach, Numbers 16:1-18:32.
Korach, a cousin of Moses and Aaron, presents the most powerful challenge to Moses leadership during the Israelites’ long desert sojourning. Aligning himself with rebels Datan and Abriam, Korach publicly confronts Moses and Aaron.
Incensed at Moses’ political and religious leadership and Aaron’s control of the priestly functions, Korach leads a rebellion in the desert, which ends in failure.
Korach reminds us of the “shem shamayim,” the agreement for the sake of heaven. Jewish tradition encourages respect and humility when disagreements arise, resulting in a righteous argument.
— Patti C. Rubin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.