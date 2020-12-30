“One question is
should I save you
a place in my heart,
or should I work
to fill the emptiness,
or, alternately,
allow the wild grasses
to grow over
the bald spot
naturally, as they will,
in their own good time.
— “Nearing the End” by Merle Feld
For our next Shabbat on Friday, Jan. 1, Rabbi David Fainsilber encourages us to select one of the many online synagogue services via the Zoom platform or create a meaningful off-screen Shabbat at home.
This week’s Torah portion is Vayechi, (Gen. 47:28-50-26). It signals that we have reached the end of Genesis and “the line of Jacob.” Vayechi focuses on Jacob’s last days. From deathbed blessings to funeral and burial plans, the new normal for Joseph and his brothers is clearly defined.
Knowing his death is imminent, Jacob blesses Joseph’s sons Manasseh and Ephraim as his own. As in other Torah portions, the younger son takes precedence over the firstborn. Jacob honestly evaluates his own sons before his death, praising Judah above all others.
The main theme of Genesis emerges once more: God has guided the descendants of Abraham and has brought them to the land of Egypt. Thus, the conclusion of Genesis is an introduction to Exodus.
— Patti C. Rubin
