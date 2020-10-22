“Life without integrity is like loosely hanging threads easily straying from the main cloth, while in acts of piety we learn to understand that every instant is like a thread raveling out of eternity to form a delicate tassel. We must not cast off the threads but weave them into the design of an eternal fabric.”
— Abraham Joshua Heschel
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for an uplifting, meditative, music-filled Shabbat on Friday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. via the Zoom platform. Visit jcogs.org for access information.
The story of Noah is our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat, (Genesis 6:9 -11:32). This Biblical account is above all a story of moral messaging. Its themes are sin, righteousness, integrity; and humankind’s second opportunity to live in accordance with — rather than opposed to — the will of God.
Despite Noah’s problematic behavior, he was considered righteous, although the Torah does not state why. Once unpacked, righteousness defined as acting in accord with divine or moral law is the strongest trait to explicate and question.
In addition to the flood, transformation, covenant and renewal, our portion includes two of the Torah’s most profound teachings: that a covenant exists between God and each of us, and that compassion and loving kindness take root whenever we are no longer focused inward, yet able to place ourselves in the “shoes” of others.
How do we as modern Jews maintain integrity in a culture of self-promotion?
— Patti C. Rubin
