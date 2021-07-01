“In challenging the tradition of the community, the five daughters of Zelophehad help to create a precious gift for future generations.”
— Cantor Kathryn Wolfe Sebo
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for a welcoming, uplifting, meditative musical Shabbat service on July 2 at 6 p.m., in-person under our tent, or on Zoom with registration at jcogs.org.
Prior to the service, our art intern will lead a conversation with focus on the meaning of mitzvah to jumpstart a creative community planning session to design a mosaic for our community’s mitzvah garden.
Pinchas (Numbers 25:10-30:1), our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat, begins with the story of Phinehas, the priest. However, in the middle of our portion, we find feminist empowerment from the inheritance story of the five outspoken sisters who are also known as the daughters of Zelophehad.
They challenge the inheritance system and succeed in securing a legacy for themselves — a biblical landmark for women’s rights.
We are reminded that after God prepared Moses for death, Moses asked God to appoint a successor: God selects Joshua to ensure strong, proven leadership.
Joshua’s leadership spanned 28 years.
A military hero prior to his appointment, Joshua led the Israelites in many battles. But it was under his leadership that the Israelites entered the land of Canaan safely.
— Patti C. Rubin
