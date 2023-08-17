“Elul. Late summer month
leading into the holiest days.
Updated: August 18, 2023 @ 2:17 am
“Elul. Late summer month
leading into the holiest days.
Time of reflection. Time of return.
Time of repentance.
An invitation to open your heart
And feel into your own depths
Searching for sweetness
Searching for tenderness.
Searching for reunion
With your Glorious Creator
Who loves your very being.
Open and be.”
— Rabbi Patti Haskell
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads a musical Shabbat service on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at 6 p.m., in-person and online.
Save the date, Friday, Aug. 25, for a post-service program as TV host, radio interviewer and sales entrepreneur Patsy Kazakoff interviews Hinda Miller about her entrepreneurial success that resulted in her being awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award and induction into the 2022 National Inventor’s Hall of Fame. To learn more, the interview begins at 7:45 p.m.
Elul is here. Time to prepare ourselves before the High Holy Days. Elul also teaches us about the present moment, and how honest we must be with ourselves as it relates to introspection and reflection. It is our annual opportunity to look inward.
While many tend to think of our Torah as a body of work about the early history teachings of the Jewish people, the Torah also serves as a perspicacious guide to events happening in real time. Shoftim is the perfect example (Deuteronomy 16:18-21:9).
Within the strong leadership of Moses, we recognize that when challenges face a community, it is the leader’s responsibility to empower others to be the change-makers. Shoftim focuses on the organization of the community and the promulgation of rules to promote justice within it.
Verse 20: “Justice, justice shall you pursue,” repeats for us with great insistence our responsibility to carry out acts of justice. The repetition of the word tzedek emphasizes that the pursuit of justice is vital to the Israelites, modern Israel in 2023, and to Jews around the world.
— Patti Rubin
