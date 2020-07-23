Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for a welcoming, uplifting, meditative Musical Shabbat service on July 24 at 6 p.m., via the Zoom platform. Click on jcogs.org for login information. Guests and visitors are most welcome to connect with our virtual haimish community.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Devarim, (Deut. 1:1-3:22). Deuteronomy is the fourth and final book of the Torah. Devarim translate to “words.” Words are singularly the most powerful force available to humankind.
Like Moses, with unwavering intention, we must discipline ourselves to speak in a respectful manner that conveys humility and lovingkindness.
Most of Deuteronomy records the speeches of Moses. He spoke to his people in the first person, in which he reiterates the events of 40 years in the desert, as he teaches them the general principles of our Torah.
Check out upcoming, creative virtual programming at jcogs.org.
— Patti C. Rubin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.