Jews around the world will experience High Holy Days 2020 (5781), this year, like no other. From Elul to Simchat Torah, our responsibilities remain unchanged.
Rosh Hashanah begins on Friday, Sept. 18 and continues until Sept. 20. Challenging? Yes, given these uncertain times. But community connectedness can provide comfort.
If you have not yet registered for our online services, do so by visiting jcogs.org.
Rosh Hashanah is a time for reflection and joy. A time to prepare for days of introspection and humility. A time for the sound of the shofar, round challah and the sweetness of honey. A time for clarifying goals for the new year and moving closer to God.
So, jumpstart your spiritual growth by joining us on Zoom and select in person programming, inspired by Rabbi David Fainsilber.
Save the date, Friday, Sept. 25, for a Vermont-wide clergy-led Shabbat Shuvah service online. Don’t miss this rousing, musical, contemplative service at 6 p.m. Join in at 5:30 p.m. for some added reflection and learning.
— Patti C. Rubin
