After carrying out the Jewish tradition of ordering Chinese food and viewing movies on Dec. 24, join Rabbi David Fainsilber and special guests on Friday, Dec. 25 at 6 p.m., for a festive, meditative and uplifting virtual musical Shabbat service. Click on jcogs.org to register.
If you are able to donate blood, register for the Dec. 28 Red Cross Blood Drive at JCOGS from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Visit redcrossblood.org. Jewish tradition teaches that the greatest mitzvah is pikuah nefesh. One single donation of blood can potentially save up to three lives.
Join plant-based Patti on Sunday, Dec. 27 at 11 a.m., for “Secrets Behind Vegan Flavor,” co-sponsored by the JCOGS green team and veganvermont.com. Visit jcogs.org for more information.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Vayigash, (Gen. 44:18-47:27).
We read as the portion unfolds, that Judah approaches Joseph and delivers an impassioned plea, by asking that Benjamin, who was framed for having stolen Joseph’s goblet, be allowed to return to the side of their aged father. Deeply moved by Judah’s compassion-filled, deeply moving personal narrative, Joseph cries out as he reveals his true identity to his brothers.
Vayigash provides us a dynamic model of true emotional maturity, thanks to Judah’s character and integrity.
— Patti C. Rubin
