“Light is sown by the righteous,
Tucked into cracks in the sidewalks,
Dropped in the grass,
Breathed into the air,
Left waiting for others to find.
Rejoice in righteousness,
And spread holiness throughout your days.
Light is sown for you.
Seek it,
Find it,
Magnify it
In service to G-d’s holy name.”
— Alden Solovy
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber on Friday, June 17, at 6 p.m., along with JCOGS members and visitors, as he leads us in an uplifting, joyful, meditative musical Shabbat service, both in-person under our tent and online.
Make plans now to attend the kick-off of the Stowe Jewish Film Festival at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center on July 13 at 7 p.m. “Yerusalem” will be shown in-person and virtually. Secure your tickets now by visiting sprucepeakarts.org.
The importance of maintaining balance in life and avoiding confusion in one’s priorities is found in this week’s Torah portion, Beha’alotecha (Numbers 8:1-12:16). It discusses the Levites’ responsibilities in the temple. We are told of the role that the ark and the sound of trumpets played in leading the Israelites through the desert.
Our portion opens with the command to Aaron to light the lamps of the menorah that stood in the sanctuary. The symbolism of the menorah and the act of lighting is a major Jewish ritual act. Kindling is also an act of exploration: it involves illuminating the darkness.
And the kvetching? A reaction to the absence of creature comforts. The lesson? The importance of keeping things like spiritual participation in proper perspective.
— Patti Rubin
