“People on the brink of death from starvation can face choices beyond their worst nightmares, but a reasoned choice was possible earlier on: the just society represented by Deuteronomy’s laws versus the unjust society reflected by its curses. If a community does not respond to their needs, then it risks creating the very conditions in which, according to Deuteronomy, even the most privileged are bound to suffer. In such circumstances, how will we treat our babies and those in need?”
— Dr. Diana Lipton is lecturer in Hebrew Bible and Jewish studies at King’s College, London.
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads us in an uplifting, meditative musical Shabbat service on Friday, Aug. 27, at 6 p.m. as we worship together during this month of Elul, with focus on the theme of Shmita, in-person under our tent, or on Zoom with registration at jcogs.org.
Our New Year 5782 begins with Erev Rosh Hashanah at sundown on Monday, Sept. 6. For additional information about guest tickets, family programming or Break-the-Fast, visit jcogs.org. May we enter 5782 mindfully, bringing forth introspective awareness and love.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Ki Tavo, (Deut. 26:1-29:8). After the many reminders regarding expressing gratitude for bountiful harvests, tithing and freedom from slavery, the Israelites are told that if they obey God’s mitzvot faithfully, they will receive every blessing imaginable.
The portion also reminds us that one’s joy for spiritual matters should be equal, if not greater, than one’s joy in partaking of the physical and material realm. Ultimately, it is the direction toward which we focus our passions that define us.
— Patti C. Rubin
