“And the song —
the song rises again.
Out of my mouth
come words lifting the wind.
And I hear
for the first
the song
that has been in my heart
silent unknown even to me.”
— “The Song of Miriam” by Ruth Sohn
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber with Rabbi Arielle Lekach-Rosenberg and Rabbi Micah Shapiro for a rousing virtual musical Shabbat Shira Kabbalat Shabbat and album launch on Friday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m. Register at jcogs.org.
If you are reading this on Jan. 28, (15 Shevat), it is Tu Bishvat, a festival celebrating fruits, nuts and seeds, as well as environmental awareness. Under the leadership of Rabbi Isaac Luria, (1534-1572), the kabbalists provided us a deeper spiritual significance by establishing the tradition of honoring the New Year of the Trees, with the multi-sensory vegan seder we experience today.
Celebrate by signing up for the Big, Bold Jewish Climate Fest, a free, virtual and collaborative festival. Visit jcogs.org.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Beshalach, (Exodus 13:17-17:16). This stunning narrative is punctuated by the splitting of the Sea of Reeds (Red Sea), the God-strengthened leadership of Moses, the test of trust and the concept of the power of action.
This portion is also filled with beautiful music: Moses and Miriam’s Songs at the Sea, (Exodus 15:1-19). It is Shabbat Shira, the Sabbath of Song. After Moses concludes his song, Miriam takes her timbrel and leads the women in dance.
— Patti C. Rubin
