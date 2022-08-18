“I have planted you in the garden,
in my heart I cannot sleep.
“I have planted you in the garden,
in my heart I cannot sleep.
Your boughs grow entangled in it and
in it your roots strike deep.
There is no rest and no quiet
in my garden all day long.
It is you in it, you are singing
amidst flutter of wing and song.”
— Ra’hel Bluwstein, known by her pen name, Ra’hel
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber and the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe band for a welcoming, rousing musical Shabbat on Friday, Aug. 19 at 6 p.m., in person or online, as the center welcomes Rabbi Sid Schwarz for an enriching Shabbaton.
Schwarz is a social entrepreneur, author and teacher. Visit jcogs.org for more detailed information.
Eikev is our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat. (Deuteronomy 7:12-11:25)
Moses, law giver and epic hero, continues to remind the Israelites of how G-d tested them with hardships in the wilderness for 40 years to “learn what was in their hearts, and to test if they were strong enough in both mind and body to keep G-d’s commandments.”
If you enjoy reading poetic form, you may want to read Chapter 8:7-10 twice. It describes the environmental gifting that awaits the Israelites. From a land of gardens to wheat and barley, and from fruits and olive trees, the seven species are beautifully described.
“When you have eaten your fill, give thanks to your G-d…” which reminds us that it comes shortly after “not by bread alone,” in our reading. It is the basis of our Birkat HaMazon, the blessing after a meal.
Whether it is a Shabbat dinner at home or away or an oneg following services, we eat in a heightened way on Shabbat. Food connects us. That zestful connection allows for relationships to form by sharing food on Shabbat. The result? A much stronger, connected community.
— Patti C. Rubin
