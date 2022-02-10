“Rain-diamonds, this winter morning, embellish the tangle of unpruned pear-tree twigs; each solitaire, placed, it appears, with considered judgement, bears the light beneath the rifted clouds — the indivisible shared out in endless abundance.”
— Denise Levertov
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads an uplifting, meditative and musical Kabbalat Shabbat service Friday, Feb. 11, at 6 p.m., as we return to our hybrid in-person and Zoom service. To register for the link, click on jcogs.org.
Don’t miss our diverse and creative upcoming in-person and Zoom programming. Visit the website.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Tetzaveh (Exodus 27:20-30:10).
The first words of our portion remind us that the ner tamid represents God’s abiding presence. “You shall further instruct the Israelites to bring you clear oil of beaten olives for lighting, for kindling lamps regularly.”
This directive to Moses from God underscores the fact that the ner tamid provides continuous light.
Ner tamid is both powerful and a comfort. It suspends exquisitely in a synagogue just before the ark, at the front of the sanctuary. Rabbi Arthur Green reminds us to, “Set aside one quality, or one special mitzvah, about which you take fabulous care. Through this you will be able to draw light and effect repair for all your qualities.”
— Patti Rubin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.