As we move from darkness to light
May we take this vaccine as a sign of what is to come
A world reopened and renewed
Embracing family and friends
Gathering together in joy
May we also be mindful of what has been
The lives lost. The sorrow felt.
And may the past and present intertwine
Giving us hope for the future.
— Rabbi Rebecca Kamil
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads us in an uplifting, meditative, musical Shabbat service, on Friday, June 11, at 6 p.m., as we worship together in-person under our outside tent. A live-streamed Zoom service option will remain in place so to fully connect our haimish community. RSVP by visiting jcogs.org.
True humility entails a willingness to put oneself in a bad light if it will help others. A prime example can be found in this week’s Torah portion, Korach, which can be found in the Book of Numbers. (16:1-18:32) Korah, a cousin of Moses and Aaron, is often described as a jealous, ego-centric demagogue. He and his followers are tested and punished.
The late Rabbi Rachel Cowan, who is remembered as a powerhouse of Jewish activism and a leader in her own right, reminds us that what really matters is not the ambition of self, but the work of helping to make the soul, the home, the office, and the world a safer, wiser, more compassionate place for all.
Such a perspective helps each of us to come closer to being a humble servant of God.
— Patti Rubin
