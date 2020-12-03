“When Esau saw him he came running.
They embraced and wept, each grateful
to see the profile he knew better than his own.
And again the possibility
of inhabiting a different kind of story
vanished into the unforgiving air.”
— “Encounter” by Rachel Barenblat
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber and a band of musicians on Friday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m., as he leads an uplifting, meditative, virtual musical Shabbat service. Visit jcogs.org for sign-on information.
Save the dates for upcoming Chanukah celebrations: Friday, Dec. 11, 6 p.m., musician-filled Chanukah Shabbat; and Saturday, Dec. 12, 7 p.m., 4th annual Vermont Jewish communities 2020 Chanukah celebration, to benefit Capstone Community Action’s Fuel Your Neighbors program.
It is in our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat, Vayishlach, (Gen. 32:4-36:43), that Jacob wrestles throughout the darkness with a man-angel, and at dawn, was named Israel, as light overcame the darkness. We also read that Rachel dies giving birth to Benjamin, and Jacob makes peace with his brother Esau.
Genesis chapter 34 describes the rape of Dinah, the only daughter of Jacob and Leah. Outraged and vindictive upon learning of the sexual assault, Dinah’s brothers kill the rapist and his family. Anita Diamant’s “The Red Tent,” is an excellent companion read for this Torah portion. Rabbi Laura Geller, one of the first women to be ordained a rabbi in the U.S., and the first working rabbi to bear a child reminds us that Dinah remained silent.
— Patti C. Rubin
