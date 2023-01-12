“We must come to see that the end we seek is a society at peace with itself, a society that can live with its conscience.”
— Martin Luther King Jr.
Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 8:36 pm
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for a meditative, uplifting musical Shabbat service on Friday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m., in-person and online.
On Sunday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m., the Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition will honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with a reception and music program at the Stowe Village Inn on Mountain Road. All proceeds will support of the Lamoille Community House 365 Campaign. Light and love will always be the greater power over darkness and light.
As we open the Book of Exodus and read Shemot, our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat, a leader, Moses, emerges. Our introduction to Moses highlights both his humility and his apprehension about leading the Jewish people. He is modest, but G-d as his mentor empowers him at the burning bush with the words “they will listen to you.”
“Here I am. I am present. I am listening. I am witnessing this moment, G-d. Hineni, here I am.”
Moses stared at the burning bush, fully present. It may be a lesson for each of us as we face our own metaphorical bushes. Stop. Gaze. Devote full attention to the person or situation before us. Keep the translation of Shemot alive by speaking the names of others in your presence to honor them.
— Patti C. Rubin
