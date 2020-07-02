Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for a welcoming, uplifting, meditative Musical Shabbat service on July 3 at 6 p.m., via Zoom. Click on jcogs.org for login directives. Guests and visitors are most welcome to connect with our virtual, haimish community.
Heartfelt thanks to the JCOGS’ summer fundraiser committee, assisted by our administrative staff: Sandy Manning; Debby Sherman, Ellen Gibs, Debbie Steinerman, Amy Wenger, Amy Murphy and Sarah Ellner; Olivia Stewart and Elisabeth Ortiz.
With more twists and turns than one can imagine, our double Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Chukat-Balak. In Chukat, (Numbers 19:1-22:1), the deaths of Miriam and Aaron are central. Their deaths underscore the roles and responsibilities each carried out.
Miriam’s leadership skill sets were clearly apparent throughout the wanderings in the wilderness. Her outgoing personality allowed her to lead the women with tambourine to dance and sing.
Eleazar succeeds Aaron as chief priest. And Moses continues to be the exemplary, diplomatic and humble leader.
In Balak, (Numbers 22:2-25:9), we read the unusual story of Balaam, the non-Hebrew commissioned by Balak, the Moabite king. Balak’s plan to use Balaam to harm the Israelites backfires as God intervenes by sending a messenger angel and a wise, female donkey. The outcome: Balaam submits to the will of God and recognizes Israel’s goodness: Ma Tovu.
— Patti C. Rubin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.